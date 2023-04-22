Sudan evacuation: UK, US and others gear to remove diplomats, nationals from war-torn country2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 10:10 PM IST
- Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the leader of the Sudanese armed forces (SAF) and the nation’s de facto ruler, had agreed to facilitate the evacuation of a number of diplomats and nationals from multiple countries.
Several countries, including the US, the UK, France and China, will evacuate diplomats and nationals currently trapped in Sudan by the outbreak of fighting, the Sudanese army chief has said.
