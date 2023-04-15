As the longstanding turf between the Sudanese Army and its paramilitary turned violent on Saturday, civilians were left on their own to hide and save their lives. Several of people who were stuck in Sudan's capital shared disturbing videos of airstrikes and firing on Twitter.

In a recent video shared on Twitter, passengers were seen lying on the ground to save themselves inside the Departure hall of Khartoum Airport.

Click here to get live updates on Sudan clashes

The video was shared by a Twitter user named ‘@NadaWanni’ with a caption identifying the location of the video to be the 'departure Hall Khartoum Airport’. In the video, the terror among the passengers was clearly visible who were forced to lie down on the floor with their luggage to save themselves.

Aftter the RSF took over the Khartoum airport, there were news of several flights going back to their arrival destinations. Many flights were made to return immediately to their originating airport from Khartoum airport. Several planes were also reported of being on fire at the airport.

BREAKING: Planes on fire at Khartoum airport after coup attempt in Sudan pic.twitter.com/aWdyMv23xs — BNO News (@BNONews) April 15, 2023

There were also images of Khartoum airport circulating on the social media showing the devastation caused inside it by Sudanese paramilitary, Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The airport came under control of the paramilitary force of the country .

Picture from inside Khartoum airport https://t.co/2bs4qNZkNK — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) April 15, 2023

In another video, fighter jets of Sudanese Army and Air Force can be seen flying over the residential buildings of Sudan and target Sudan's paramilitary jets and personnel. The video was shared by ‘@Faytuks’ which tracks latest news on Sudan. The Twitter handle also claimed of collaborating with the international news agency, ‘BNO News’.

Report of airstrikes by Sudan's airforce against RSF targets in the capital Khartoum pic.twitter.com/LmUsryk9nz — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) April 15, 2023

The violent clashes between the two forces are also feared of turning into wider conflict in the country. In Khartoum, people can hear the sound of heavy firing in a number of areas. The gun firing sounds were also heard including the city center and the neighbourhood of Bahri, reported AP. Sudan paramilitary has claimed of seizing the presidential palace. Whereas, people around the Sudan's army headquarter are able to hear sounds of gun shots near the area. They have also claimed of taking control of the Merowe military base in the north of the country.

The main bone of contention between the two forces is the merger of RSF in the military. The rift between the army and RSF came surfaced on 13 April when Army regarded movements by the RSF to be illegal and said that it happened without coordination, reported Al Jazeera.

The chiefs of RSF and Sudanese Army are running the country through ‘Sovereign Council' since a coup in October 2021, reported BBC. RSF is headed by the council's vice president Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, and the army is led by Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the Sovereign Council.

Before the beginning of the violent clashes, the Rapid Support Forces militia accused the army of attacking its forces at one of its bases in south Khartoum. On the othe hand, Sudanese military has declared RSF a rebel force and described the paramilitary's statements as lies.