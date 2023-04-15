The violent clashes between the two forces are also feared of turning into wider conflict in the country. In Khartoum, people can hear the sound of heavy firing in a number of areas. The gun firing sounds were also heard including the city center and the neighbourhood of Bahri, reported AP. Sudan paramilitary has claimed of seizing the presidential palace. Whereas, people around the Sudan's army headquarter are able to hear sounds of gun shots near the area. They have also claimed of taking control of the Merowe military base in the north of the country.