Sudan situation 'very tense', plans to evacuate Indians will depend on ground situation: Govt2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 05:03 PM IST
- ‘We are in readiness. We are in close touch with our teams on the ground but it all depends on how long there is a ceasefire in fighting and safe locations available for evacuation’ bagchi said
The spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs in India, Arindam Bagchi, on Thursday said that the situation in war-torn Khartoum in Sudan remains tense. ‘We are keeping close watch on developments in Sudan; situation there is tense’ Bagchi told reporters.
