The spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs in India, Arindam Bagchi, on Thursday said that the situation in war-torn Khartoum in Sudan remains tense. ‘We are keeping close watch on developments in Sudan; situation there is tense’ Bagchi told reporters.

He further added that the Indian government is in touch in touch with people through different channels. “We are in readiness. We are in close touch with our teams on the ground but it all depends on how long there is a ceasefire in fighting and safe locations available for evacuation", Bagchi said.

The safety and security of the Indians is our key focus, Bagchi said.

“The Embassy of India in Khartoum is open, functioning and rendering all services with officials working from separate locations. Nobody is inside the Embassy building right now" Bagchi said addressing reporters on Thursday.

The MEA spokesperson said that plans are being worked out to evacuate Indians from Sudan. “Some plans are being worked out but will depend on ground situation", he was heard saying.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in New York, is expected to meet UN Secretary General in New York on Sudan situation, Bangchi confirmed.

An Indian has lost their life by a stray bullet in the war like situation that has gripped Sudan.

The MEA had set up a control room for Indians in Sudan. Reportedly there are several people from Karnatka who are also stranded in the war torn country in Africa.

Contact details for Indians in Sudan

Phone: 1800 11 8797 (Toll free)

91-11-23012113

91-11-23014104

91-11-23017905

Mobile: 91 9968291988

Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in

Situation in Sudan

The latest attempt at a cease-fire between the rival Sudanese forces faltered as gunfire rattled the capital of Khartoum. As global pressure to stop the violence failed, Japan and the Netherlands flew transport planes closer to the conflict-battered nation ahead of a possible evacuation of their citizens.

At least 330 people have been killed and 3,300 injured so far, the U.N. health agency said, but the toll is likely higher because many bodies lie uncollected in the streets.

Through the night and into Thursday morning, gunfire could be heard almost constantly across Khartoum. Artillery shelling and airstrikes seemed to have eased from previous days, but residents still reported a few explosions.

Aid groups said they needed better guarantees of safety and a longer truce to help civilians trapped by the intense urban combat and to salvage hospitals that have been battered, shut down or overwhelmed by the violence.

Hospitals in Khartoum are running dangerously low on medical supplies, often operating without power and clean water. Around 70% of hospitals near the clash sites throughout the country are out of service, the Sudanese Doctors Syndicate said Thursday. At least nine hospitals were bombed, it said.

(With inputs from agencies)