Sudanese Shelter in Fear as Generals Battle for Power
- Medics have counted nearly 100 dead civilians, thousands wounded as U.S., others call for cease-fire
Jet fighters and military helicopters roared in the skies above Sudan’s capital and residents sheltered at home from gunfire and explosions, as a lethal power battle between the country’s top generals dragged into a third day Monday.
The Committee of Sudanese Doctors, a medical union, said its members had counted at least 97 civilians killed and nearly 1,000 people injured across Sudan since Saturday, when tensions that had been building for weeks between Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the country’s de facto head of state, and his deputy, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, erupted into warfare.
The union said hospitals and health centers in Khartoum, the capital, and other cities had been hit by artillery and gunfire and appealed to humanitarian organizations to help evacuate the wounded and other patients.
Large parts of Khartoum remained without power and some residents reported running out of water and food as they feared leaving their homes amid continued exchanges of gun and artillery fire.
Sudan’s military, commanded by Gen. Burhan, has been bombing positions of the Rapid Support Forces, a state-sponsored militia led by Gen. Dagalo, from the air. The RSF has been taking aim at strategic infrastructure on the ground, including the presidential palace, the military headquarters and Khartoum International Airport.
The military said Monday that its troops had regained control of the state broadcaster and radio station and that it would continue airstrikes until “the liquidation of the last pocket of the rebel militia in the capital."
Sudan sits in a strategic position on the Red Sea between Egypt to the north and South Sudan and Ethiopia to the south. One of Africa’s leading gold exporters and the continent’s third-largest state by area, it has been courted by powers from the Middle East to Russia.
But its 45 million people have suffered through a debilitating economic and humanitarian crisis as years of runaway inflation put everyday items such as bread or sugar out of reach for many. About one in three Sudanese is experiencing hunger, according to the World Food Program, which suspended operations in Sudan on Sunday after three of its staff were killed and its one operational aircraft was damaged during fighting at Khartoum’s airport.
Mohamed Hassan, who runs a grain store south of Khartoum, said he hasn’t left his house in four days. His elderly mother has suffered seizures triggered by the deafening sounds of warplanes and artillery, he said in a phone interview, as a helicopter hovered overhead.
“We have not slept at all since Friday," Mr. Hassan said. “I am very worried about my mother’s health and I have no way of getting her to hospital."
The fighting started just over four years to the day after Gens. Burhan and Dagalo joined forces to oust Sudan’s longtime dictator, Omar al-Bashir, following months of popular demonstrations in Khartoum and other cities. In 2021, they toppled a civilian-led transitional government that was meant to lead the country toward democratic elections.
But in recent months—as an April deadline agreed upon with the United Nations, the U.S. and other foreign governments to hand power back to civilian leaders approached—the two generals have jostled over who would ultimately control Sudan’s armed forces. The military and the RSF also control companies with large stakes in the economy, ranging from agriculture to mining.
The fighting could disrupt oil exports from landlocked South Sudan, which ships its entire crude for processing at a facility north of Khartoum, close to some of the fiercest battles since Saturday, London-based risk intelligence firm Verisk Maplecroft said Monday.
The presidents of Kenya, South Sudan and Djibouti said they would travel to Khartoum to mediate between Gens. Burhan and Dagalo as soon as possible. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a statement with his U.K. counterpart, called for an immediate cease-fire.
“People in Sudan want the military back in the barracks. They want democracy. They want a civilian-led government," Mr. Blinken said. “Sudan needs to return to that path."
In Khartoum, Mr. Hassan said concerns about his business—which has at times run out of rice and wheat amid Sudan’s unstable currency—have shifted to fear for his life.
“My main concern now is to stay safe," he said.
