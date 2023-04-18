Sudan's battle continues for 3rd day; Death toll surges to 200. Key updates

Battle in Sudan continued for the third day on Tuesday as explosions and gunfire thundered outside the capital Khartoum and other cities.
According to the data by the United Nations, more than 200 people have been killed and more than 1,800 injured since the fighting erupted.
Reasons for battle in Sudan:
Tension had been building for months between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which together toppled a civilian government in an October 2021 coup.
The friction was brought to a head by an internationally-backed plan to launch a new transition with civilian parties. A final deal was due to be signed earlier in April, on the fourth anniversary of the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising.
Both the army and the RSF were required to cede power under the plan and two issues proved particularly contentious: one was the timetable for the RSF to be integrated into the regular armed forces, and the second was when the army would be formally placed under civilian oversight.
When fighting broke out on April 15, both sides blamed the other for provoking the violence.
WHO ARE THE MAIN PLAYERS:
The protagonists in the power struggle are General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the army and leader of Sudan's ruling council since 2019, and his deputy on the council, RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti.
US, UK urge 'immediate cessation of violence'
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "There is a shared deep concern about the fighting... the threat that poses to civilians, that it poses to the Sudanese nation and potentially poses even to the region".
"The immediate future lies in the hands of the generals who are engaged in this fight," Britain Secretary James Cleverly added.
"We call upon them to put peace first, to bring an end to the fighting, to get back to negotiations. That's what the people of Sudan want, that's what the people of Sudan deserve".
'Disappointed' by truce violations, says UN envoy to Sudan:
The UN chief in Sudan slammed the failure by both the army and rival paramilitary forces to stop fighting during an agreed humanitarian pause to evacuate the wounded.
United Nations Special Representative Volker Perthes said he was "extremely disappointed that humanitarian cessation of hostilities, that both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces had committed to, was only partially honoured yesterday".
Indian national dies of bullet injuries in Khartoum:
An Indian national died in Khartoum after sustaining bullet injuries in the violence-hit capital. The Indian embassy in Khartoum said the deceased, Albert Augestine, was working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan.
Condoling the death of the Indian national, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the situation in Khartoum remains one of "great concern" and that India will continue to monitor the developments in that country.
MEA promises to assist Indians:
The Ministry of External Affairs has set up a Control Room to provide information and assistance to Indians.
The ministry further shared the Coordinates of the Control Room, and e-mail and gave the phone numbers for divulging information about the Indians who are stuck in Sudan.
"Phone: 1800 11 8797 (Toll-free) 91-11-23012113; 91-11-23014104; 91-11-23017905; Mobile: 91 9968291988 and Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in," the MEA wrote.
WHAT'S AT STAKE?
The popular uprising had raised hopes that Sudan and its population of 46 million could emerge from decades of autocracy, internal conflict, and economic isolation under Bashir.
Conflict could not only destroy those hopes but destabilise a volatile region bordering the Sahel, the Red Sea, and the Horn of Africa.
It could also play into competition for influence in the region between Russia and the United States, and between regional powers who have courted different actors in Sudan.
