Sudan’s Crucial Port Rocked by Blasts as Civil War Intensifies

Explosions rocked the airport and port at Sudan’s main coastal city on Tuesday, the latest escalation in two years of conflict between the North African nation’s army and the Rapid Support Forces militia.

Footage aired by pan-Arab TV channel Al-Arabiya showed massive smoke clouds billowing from the waterfront of Port Sudan, the de facto seat of Sudan’s military-aligned government since shortly after the civil war erupted.

The attacks on the Red Sea harbor and airport took place before dawn, according to three people aware of the events who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Sudan’s army didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the rival RSF.

The assaults on Port Sudan mark a new phase in the brutal civil war that’s left as many as 150,000 people dead and sparked the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. While the capital, Khartoum, has been ripped apart by airstrikes and street-to-street fighting, the port city had previously been spared and was a haven for Sudanese fleeing violence elsewhere.

Port Sudan is the main entry point for aid and other imports to the country. Sudan also exports oil from landlocked South Sudan from nearby facilities.

The army accused the RSF of striking Port Sudan for the first time on Sunday. The energy ministry said an attack the following day targeted oil depots and warehouses storing fuel in the city. No casualties were reported in those attacks.

