Sudha Murthy bowing before right wing leader, sparks row | Watch viral video

Speaking to PTI about the video, Yadav said, "Sudha Murthy had refused to meet anyone but Bhide’s supporters arrived at the event without any invitation. With the presence of a large number of Bhide’s supporters outside the auditorium, the local police came under pressure and requested us to let Bhide meet Murthy, who was then interacting with the readers."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}