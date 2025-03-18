The parents of missing Indian origin University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki have formally requested Dominican Republic officials to declare their daughter dead, despite her body not being found.

Subbarayudu and SreeDevi Konanki submitted a letter to local authorities on Monday, stating, “Following an extensive search, Dominican authorities have concluded that Sudiksha is believed to have drowned.”

The grieving parents added, “Initiating this process will allow our family to begin the grieving process and address matters related to her absence.” "While no declaration can truly ease our grief, we trust that this step will bring some closure and enable us to honor her memory."

Konanki’s disappearance Konanki, 20, was last seen on March 6 after heading to the beach with seven others at around 4:15 a.m., according to surveillance footage. Most of the group returned by 6 a.m., leaving her alone with Joshua Riibe, a 22-year-old Iowa man. Hours later, Riibe returned without her.

Authorities later found Konanki’s clothes on the beach, leading investigators to conclude that she likely drowned. Her parents emphasised in their letter that they are not disputing Riibe’s account.

Riibe’s version of events Riibe, a senior at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, remains under surveillance at the Riu Republica resort and has not been accused of any crime. He is considered a key witness in the investigation.

According to a leaked transcript obtained by Fox News, Riibe told police that both he and Konanki were pulled offshore by a strong current. He said he managed to struggle back to land but last saw her walking away in knee-deep water. He then vomited and fell asleep on a chair.

Legal challenge to Riibe’s stay Despite not being charged, Dominican authorities confiscated Riibe’s passport as part of their investigation, preventing him from leaving the country. His family has called his continued stay “irregular.”

On Monday, Riibe’s attorneys filed a writ of habeas corpus, challenging what they describe as his de facto detention. A hearing on the petition is expected to take place on Tuesday afternoon, though the timing remains uncertain.

