Suez Canal backlog clears, and maritime traffic returns to normal



Photo: via Reuters
2 min read . 04 Apr 2021 Amira El-Fekki,Rory Jones, The Wall Street Journal

Investigators probe how ship that blocked the canal ran aground

Suez Canal authorities said Saturday they have cleared the massive traffic backlog that resulted when a giant container ship got stuck and blocked the important waterway, disrupting global trade.

More than 400 vessels that were waiting at the northern and southern ends of the 120-mile waterway on March 23 when the Ever Given ran aground have passed through the canal since Monday, authorities said.

