Suez Canal backlog grows as efforts resume to free trapped ship
Logjam on both sides of the waterway as some shippers consider diverting cargoes
The Suez Canal remained shut Thursday as Egyptian authorities worked to clear a ship blocking the critical waterway and shipping experts warned a resumption of traffic through the channel could still be days, if not weeks, away.
The canal, which connects markets from Europe to Asia, is a transit point for oil products refined in Europe and crude oil from North African and Black Sea ports. Exporters and customers on both continents were girding for delays.
