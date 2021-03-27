Suez Canal blockage sends Asian, European exporters scrambling

With work by salvage crews to dislodge the grounded container ship Ever Given stretching into a fourth day, businesses in Asia and Europe are now expecting freight costs to climb and shortages of shipping containers to worsen, after they endured months of higher costs and delays due to already stretched supply lines during the pandemic.

