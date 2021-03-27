Suez Canal blockage sends Asian, European exporters scrambling
Getting products between regions may require expensive airfreight or slower route around tip of Africa; delays seen for consumer and industrial goods
Asian and European businesses, which rely heavily on the Suez Canal to move their products between the regions, are weighing contingency plans as efforts to move a ship blocking the canal drag out.
With work by salvage crews to dislodge the grounded container ship Ever Given stretching into a fourth day, businesses in Asia and Europe are now expecting freight costs to climb and shortages of shipping containers to worsen, after they endured months of higher costs and delays due to already stretched supply lines during the pandemic.
