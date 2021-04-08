Subscribe
Suez Canal has reopened, but the Ever Given is stuck again

Suez Canal has reopened, but the Ever Given is stuck again

File Photo: The 1,300-foot Ever Given captured the world’s attention when it ran aground in the Suez Canal on March 23, disrupting global trade
4 min read . 10:06 PM IST Jared Malsin,Amira El-Fekki,Benoit Faucon, The Wall Street Journal

Egyptian authorities say they won’t release ship until its owners pay compensation and an investigation is complete

Egypt won’t release the massive container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week in March until its owners agree to pay compensation, local authorities said, as they investigate how the Ever Given got stuck and shut down one of the world’s most important waterways.

“The vessel will remain here until investigations are complete and compensation is paid," Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, which manages the waterway, told state television in Egypt on Thursday.

