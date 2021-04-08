Suez Canal has reopened, but the Ever Given is stuck again
Egyptian authorities say they won’t release ship until its owners pay compensation and an investigation is complete
Egypt won’t release the massive container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week in March until its owners agree to pay compensation, local authorities said, as they investigate how the Ever Given got stuck and shut down one of the world’s most important waterways.
“The vessel will remain here until investigations are complete and compensation is paid," Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, which manages the waterway, told state television in Egypt on Thursday.
