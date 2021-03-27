Suez Canal: How the Ever Given cargo ship got stuck and what we know
As trade disruptions multiply, engineers are scrambling to refloat the vast 1,300-foot vessel
On March 23, at about 7:40 a.m., the Ever Given, a 1,300-foot container ship, veered to the right as it was traversing the Suez Canal, wedging its bow into the canal wall.
Since then, it has blocked all traffic between the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, a major shipping route between Asia and Europe, disrupting supply chains and prompting shippers to decide whether to spend the extra time and fuel needed to go the long way around, via the Cape of Good Hope.
