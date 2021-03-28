Suez Canal insurance claims loom as Ever Given blocks shipping
More than $3 billion of liability coverage is in place for the owner of the grounded container ship
More than $3 billion of insurance is in place for liability claims against the owner of the grounded container ship Ever Given, officials with its insurance program said Friday.
It is unclear whether that will be enough to cover losses that are likely to be claimed by some of the more than 200 ships in the canal as of Friday, plus the owners of the cargo they are carrying, if the vessel continues to block the Suez Canal, industry executives said.
