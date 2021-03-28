Subscribe
Home >News >World >Suez Canal insurance claims loom as Ever Given blocks shipping

Suez Canal insurance claims loom as Ever Given blocks shipping

Ships are seen at the entrance of the Suez Canal, Egypt March 26, 2021.
4 min read . 01:25 PM IST Leslie Scism, The Wall Street Journal

More than $3 billion of liability coverage is in place for the owner of the grounded container ship

More than $3 billion of insurance is in place for liability claims against the owner of the grounded container ship Ever Given, officials with its insurance program said Friday.

It is unclear whether that will be enough to cover losses that are likely to be claimed by some of the more than 200 ships in the canal as of Friday, plus the owners of the cargo they are carrying, if the vessel continues to block the Suez Canal, industry executives said.

