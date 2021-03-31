With ships moving again in the Suez Canal after the Ever Given was unstuck, the Egyptian sailors tasked with piloting huge vessels through one of the world’s busiest waterways are back at work—and facing growing scrutiny.

Authorities plan to more than double the number of vessels passing through the 120-mile canal each day to clear a backlog of more than 400 ships that were left waiting for days after the Ever Given ran aground a week ago. Local regulations require that one or two pilots, in some cases three, must be on board to help captains navigate the narrow channel. To meet the increased demand, some former pilots since assigned to desk jobs are being sent back to the canal.

The pilots, many of whom are retired sailors from the Egyptian Navy, haven’t always been entirely welcome.

In 2017, a local shipping agent complained about pilots demanding 17 cartons of cigarettes and other goods to let his ship pass. The head of the Suez Canal Authority at the time dismissed his remarks as an attempt to besmirch Egypt’s reputation.

One current pilot said demands for cigarettes and free food were once commonplace. By tradition, canal workers divide up their haul among themselves, a former pilot said.

Questions are also being raised in the industry about the role canal pilots might have played when the 1,300-foot Ever Given veered right during a sandstorm on March 23, lodging its bow in the side of the canal and backing up traffic for days.

Two pilots were aboard the container ship at the time, but authorities have released few details about them, except that they each have more than 30 years of experience, according to people familiar with the matter. The current chief of the Suez Canal Authority, Osama Rabie, said they weren’t to blame.

“The two Egyptian pilots aboard the vessel were senior level and highly competent," said Mr. Rabie, who was previously the head of Egypt’s navy.

The pair could, however, become a focus of the investigation into how the accident occurred, along with other factors, including mechanical faults and the impact of high winds. More than $3 billion of insurance is in place for liability claims against the owner of the ship, officials with its insurance program have said.

Shipping accidents in the Suez Canal are rare, according to insurer Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, with 75 reported incidents between 2010 and the end of 2019. Groundings, like that of the Ever Given, though less serious, are the most common cause accounting for a third of all incidents, it said in a note. Water levels in the channel rise and fall with the tide, which can catch ships out in some sections.

The clamor for canal pilots’ services, meanwhile, is rising as authorities race to clear the logjam of ships waiting to traverse the channel. More than 300 pilots work on the Suez, but there is a shortage of those with sufficient experience of handling extra-large vessels such as the Ever Given, one of the world’s biggest ships.

Many of those who do have the requisite skills don’t necessarily work as long hours or as many days as they used to.

Wassim Hafez, 77, is one of them. When the Ever Given got stuck last week, he was aboard another vessel heading in the opposite direction. The 45-year veteran dropped anchor in the Great Bitter Lake, a halfway point, and asked to go home until the blockage was cleared.

“I estimated this would take a long time because it was a big ship," he said. “Staying on board the ship isn’t comfortable."

Mr. Hafez said he still works the pilots’ customary eight-hour shifts, but in shorter stretches than he did before, one of his few concessions to his advancing years. He says he works for eight days before taking a couple of days off before working another three, followed by another five days off. Most pilots are assigned to work for 10 days in a row before getting days off.

“It is possible for me that at any time I can say, ‘I don’t like to work tomorrow,’" he said.

Mr. Hafez said ships run into problems on the Suez Canal from time to time, but that last week’s drama was unprecedented. He remembers a close call 25 years ago when the steering broke on an 80,000-ton Turkish bulk carrier he was piloting. As the vessel swung toward the bank, the foreign captain began to scream and cry, he said. They then turned off the engines and a tugboat pulled the ship back to the middle of the canal.

This calm under fire doesn’t come overnight. To qualify for the job, pilots must first obtain a license, called a certificate of competency as master of a foreign-going ship, which requires eight years of training, according to the canal authority’s regulations. Before applying, they need three years of experience at sea; then after six months of training, they can start working on small ships. To operate larger ships, pilots have to pass certain exams. Attaining the highest level, chief pilot, can take about 15 years.

Fewer people are registering to train as pilots these days, however, and the ranks of the most senior specialists are quickly aging, despite the prestige the job confers and the growing sense of professionalism it now requires.

Canal authorities have backed campaigns to root out corruption, wary of the negative attention it brings. The Maritime Anti-Corruption Network, a global group of shipping companies, reported a significant decrease in reports of demands for cigarettes and fewer threats to the safety of crew and vessels.

“Things really started to change" after 2015, said another Egyptian pilot, with the expansion of the canal in an effort to boost revenue and the stature of President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi. “The pilots knew all eyes were on them," the pilot said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

