The backlog of ships stranded by the grounding of the Ever Given has been cleared, with 422 vessels passing through the Suez Canal since the tanker was freed earlier this week after blocking the waterway.

The final 85 ships passed through the canal on Saturday, the Suez Canal Authority said on its Facebook page, calling the operation a “new achievement" in the authority’s ability to manage emergencies.

The 400-meter-long Ever Given, owned by Japan’s Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., ran aground on March 23 in the southern part of the canal and was freed six days later. The blockage of a conduit that handles about 12% of world commerce snarled supply chains already under pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic and provided a stark reminder of the fragility of the global trade infrastructure.

The Egyptian government plans to seek around $1 billion in compensation from the blockage. The figure is a rough estimate of losses linked to transit fees, damage to the waterway during the dredging and salvage efforts, and the cost of equipment and labor, the Suez Canal Authority’s chief executive officer, Osama Rabie, said late Wednesday to television channel Sada Elbalad. He didn’t specify who the Canal Authority would seek compensation from.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via