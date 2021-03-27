Suez Canal shows civilization is more vulnerable than we think

But first, back to canals. Our creator did a fine job with Planet Earth but if you were to nit-pick, she perhaps didn’t think enough about the needs of the shipping and oil industries. The Panama Canal (which connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans), the Suez Canal (linking the Mediterranean and the Red Sea) and the Strait of Hormuz (at the mouth of the Persian Gulf) are places where container ships and oil tankers are forced to navigate narrow passages. The alternative is a long detour or more expensive air freight.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}