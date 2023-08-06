Amid rising tensions and international concern, Beijing has recently sent strong signals regarding its preparedness for a potential attack on Taiwan. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) showcased its determination through an eight-episode documentary series titled Zhu Meng or Chasing Dreams.
The series, aired on state broadcaster CCTV to mark the PLA's 96th anniversary, highlights the unwavering commitment of military personnel to be combat-ready "at any second", the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.
The documentary features personal accounts of numerous PLA soldiers from different services and locations. It includes footage of military exercises, particularly those conducted around Taiwan, reinforcing the PLA's resolve to achieve its centennial goal.
One instance depicted a pilot from the PLA Eastern Theatre Command's Wang Hai Squadron, responsible for safeguarding mainland China against Taiwan. The pilot, Li Peng, a skilled J-20 stealth fighter jet operator, expressed his willingness to carry out a suicide attack if circumstances necessitated it, the publication added.
He vowed that in a real battle, if he exhausted all his ammunition, he would regard his fighter jet as his final weapon, charging towards the enemy. LiveMint could not independently verify the report.
The sentiment echoed among the PLA Navy's minesweeper unit, as Zuo Feng, a devoted frogman, declared his unwavering commitment to the cause. In the face of war and challenging circumstances, Zuo expressed his willingness to use his own body to clear a safe pathway for the PLA's landing forces if removing naval mines posed too great a risk.
The tension stems from Beijing's view of Taiwan as a breakaway province and its unyielding stance on using force to reclaim the island. While most countries, including the United States, do not recognize Taiwan as an independent state, they remain firmly opposed to any change in the status quo through force, SCMP reported.
