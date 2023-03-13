Home / News / World /  Suicide attack? Imran Khan hints at next plan of action if he’s arrested
Back

Suicide attack? Imran Khan hints at next plan of action if he’s arrested

1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 05:54 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's 'Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf' party participate in a rally, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Hundreds of supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister on Wednesday defied a ban on rallies in a commercial area of the city of Lahore, taunting police and asking to be arrested en masse. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) (AP)Premium
Supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's 'Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf' party participate in a rally, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Hundreds of supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister on Wednesday defied a ban on rallies in a commercial area of the city of Lahore, taunting police and asking to be arrested en masse. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) (AP)

PTI lawmaker Attaullah earlier threatened to carry out “suicide attacks” against the Shehbaz Sharif administration if any harm came to Imran Khan.

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan and chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), suggested on March 12 that he had a contingency plan in case he was arrested. He stated that the plan would be shared with the public at the appropriate time, but did not provide any further details. This announcement came after he postponed his party's election rally in Lahore on the same day, according to a report by Geo News.

"In case I am arrested, we have a plan ready which will be shared with the nation when the time is right," Khan said.

As the possibility of Imran Khan's arrest is being widely discussed, he confirmed that a plan has already been prepared, although he did not provide any specific information. Khan also defended his decision to delay the rally, stating that he was concerned that the large number of PTI supporters might lead to violence. He stated that he was scared after seeing the turnout of the PTI supporters and was afraid that there might be bloodshed if everyone came out.

In June 2022, PTI lawmaker Attaullah threatened to carry out “suicide attacks" against the Shehbaz Sharif administration if any harm came to Imran Khan. He vowed that his party members were prepared to carry out such attacks, even if a single hair on Khan's head was touched.

The Punjab caretaker government had imposed Section 144, which bans public gatherings, in the provincial capital, prompting Khan to postpone the rally. The PTI leader had earlier announced the rally in Lahore on March 11, but it was banned due to concerns following a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match in the city.

While the PTI leaders called off the rally to ensure peace, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders criticised them, with PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz calling Khan a "jackal" for his decision. She stated on her official Twitter handle, "Those who cancel movements and prefer to hide inside their houses due to the fear of the police are called jackals."

Also Read: Imran Khan’s live speeches now banned from satellite TV channels in Pakistan

Currently, Pakistan is facing political turmoil and economic crisis due to Imran Khan's push for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the ruling coalition's efforts to delay elections and extend their tenure as much as possible.

(With ANI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout