Suicide attack? Imran Khan hints at next plan of action if he’s arrested

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan and chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), suggested on March 12 that he had a contingency plan in case he was arrested. He stated that the plan would be shared with the public at the appropriate time, but did not provide any further details. This announcement came after he postponed his party's election rally in Lahore on the same day, according to a report by Geo News.

"In case I am arrested, we have a plan ready which will be shared with the nation when the time is right," Khan said.

As the possibility of Imran Khan's arrest is being widely discussed, he confirmed that a plan has already been prepared, although he did not provide any specific information. Khan also defended his decision to delay the rally, stating that he was concerned that the large number of PTI supporters might lead to violence. He stated that he was scared after seeing the turnout of the PTI supporters and was afraid that there might be bloodshed if everyone came out.

In June 2022, PTI lawmaker Attaullah threatened to carry out “suicide attacks" against the Shehbaz Sharif administration if any harm came to Imran Khan. He vowed that his party members were prepared to carry out such attacks, even if a single hair on Khan's head was touched.

The Punjab caretaker government had imposed Section 144, which bans public gatherings, in the provincial capital, prompting Khan to postpone the rally. The PTI leader had earlier announced the rally in Lahore on March 11, but it was banned due to concerns following a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match in the city.

While the PTI leaders called off the rally to ensure peace, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders criticised them, with PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz calling Khan a "jackal" for his decision. She stated on her official Twitter handle, "Those who cancel movements and prefer to hide inside their houses due to the fear of the police are called jackals."

Currently, Pakistan is facing political turmoil and economic crisis due to Imran Khan's push for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the ruling coalition's efforts to delay elections and extend their tenure as much as possible.

(With ANI inputs)