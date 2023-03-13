Suicide attack? Imran Khan hints at next plan of action if he’s arrested

As the possibility of Imran Khan's arrest is being widely discussed, he confirmed that a plan has already been prepared, although he did not provide any specific information. Khan also defended his decision to delay the rally, stating that he was concerned that the large number of PTI supporters might lead to violence. He stated that he was scared after seeing the turnout of the PTI supporters and was afraid that there might be bloodshed if everyone came out.

