Suicide attack in Pakistan kills 12, injures 30 amid rising militant violence: Pakistani Taliban claims responsibility

A suicide bomber attacked a police checkpost in northwest Pakistan on 26 September. At least 12 people were killed, PTI reported. AP put the toll at 11. About 18 to 30 people were injured. The attacker belonged to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, a banned militant group.

Advertisement

The Pakistani Taliban (TTP) claimed responsibility for this attack. It is separate from the Afghan Taliban but closely allied. The Afghan Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

The incident happened in Darazinda tehsil, Dera Ismail Khan district. This area lies near the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Also Read | Meet Asghar Ali of Pakistan who turned his home into mini forest for mother

The bomber rammed an explosives-laden tractor-trolley into the checkpost. Regional Police Officer Khan Mubashir Malik confirmed this detail, PTI reported.

The checkpost was called the Aman Mela police post. Two customs and excise officials were among those killed. Most other victims were security personnel and passersby, AP reported, citing local police chief Safdar Baloch.

Injured people were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital. The bodies of the deceased were also taken there. Bomb disposal teams reached the site afterwards. They are checking what explosives were used.

Advertisement

Security forces cordoned off the entire area. A search operation began right after the attack. Investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Such attacks on security forces are not new. In December 2023, a similar bombing occurred nearby. That attack killed at least 23 security personnel. It remains one of the deadliest attacks in the region. A smaller militant group claimed responsibility for the earlier attack.

Pakistan has often accused Afghanistan of sheltering TTP fighters. Officials demand that Kabul stop cross-border attacks into Pakistan. Afghan authorities deny allowing such activities on their soil.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has faced constant unrest for years. Militant violence and cross-border fighter movement fuel this problem. Pakistan's military has conducted repeated operations there. TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022. Attacks in the province have risen sharply since then.

Advertisement

Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes This attack came two days after border fighting. Pakistan and Afghanistan clashed along their southwestern border. At least 13 Afghan Taliban fighters were killed there. This followed Pakistani strikes inside Afghan territory this week.

Tensions between the two neighbours keep escalating further. This threatens ongoing peace mediation efforts. China, Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are also involved in the ongoing talks. They hope to secure lasting peace between the two countries.

Also Read | Blast near Red Fort not a suicide attack: Report

Dera Ismail Khan sits close to South Waziristan. This area was once a militant stronghold. The Pakistani military has operated here several times before.

Pakistan continues facing rising militant violence. Both TTP and Baloch Liberation Army are active. The BLA mainly operates in Balochistan province separately.

(With inputs from PTI and AP)

Advertisement

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.