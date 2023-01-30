Suicide bombing rips through mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar; 28 killed, over 120 injured, death toll to rise1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 04:25 PM IST
At least 28 worshippers were killed after a suicide bomber struck a mosque in Peshawar of Pakistan where 150 were praying.
At least three people were killed and as many as 90 were injured after a suicide bomber struck a mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar on Monday morning. According to the police officers and witnesses, some 150 people were praying inside the mosque when the suicide bombing took place. The death toll is likely to rise as many wounded are in critical condition.
