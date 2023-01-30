Home / News / World /  Suicide bombing rips through mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar; 28 killed, over 120 injured, death toll to rise
At least three people were killed and as many as 90 were injured after a suicide bomber struck a mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar on Monday morning. According to the police officers and witnesses, some 150 people were praying inside the mosque when the suicide bombing took place. The death toll is likely to rise as many wounded are in critical condition.

According to the reports, the suicide bomber detonated his suicide vest as worshippers, that included many policemen from nearby police stations and locals, were praying inside. Due to the explosion, the roof of the mosque collapsed and caved in, injuring many.

No one has so far claimed responsibility of the suicide bombing in Peshawar.

‘COULD HEAR CRIES, SCREAMS’

A survivor, 38-year-old police officer Meena Gul, said he was inside the mosque when the bomb went off. The survivor said he doesn't know how he survived unhurt.

He said that he could gear screams and cries after the bomb exploded inside the mosque. Gul added that there were more than 150 worshippers when the bomb went off.

The rescuers are trying to get the wounded to a nearby hospital. Several of the wounded were listed in critical condition at a hospital and there were fears the death toll would rise.

Suspicion in such attacks falls most often on the Pakistani Taliban, who have in the past claimed similar bombings.

