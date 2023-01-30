Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Suicide bombing rips through mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar; 28 killed, over 120 injured, death toll to rise

1 min read . 04:31 PM ISTLivemint
Security personnel stand guard in Peshawar where a blast at a mosque killed and wounded worshippers

At least 28 worshippers were killed after a suicide bomber struck a mosque in Peshawar of Pakistan where 150 were praying.

At least 28 people were killed and as many as 120 were injured after a suicide bomber struck a mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar on Monday morning. According to the police officers and witnesses, some 150 people were praying inside the mosque when the suicide bombing took place. The death toll is likely to rise as many wounded are in critical condition.

According to the reports, the suicide bomber detonated his suicide vest as worshippers, that included many policemen from nearby police stations and locals, were praying inside. The bomb ripped through the mosque, causing the wall to collapse, killing as many as 28 people.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing in Peshawar.

‘COULD HEAR CRIES, SCREAMS’

A survivor, 38-year-old police officer Meena Gul, said he was inside the mosque when the bomb went off. The survivor said he doesn't know how he survived unhurt.

He said that he could gear screams and cries after the bomb exploded inside the mosque. Gul added that there were more than 150 worshippers when the bomb went off.

The rescuers are trying to get the wounded to a nearby hospital. Several of the wounded were listed in critical condition at a hospital and there were fears the death toll would rise.

Suspicion in such attacks falls most often on the Pakistani Taliban, who have in the past claimed similar bombings.

