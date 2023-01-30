At least 28 people were killed and as many as 120 were injured after a suicide bomber struck a mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar on Monday morning. According to the police officers and witnesses, some 150 people were praying inside the mosque when the suicide bombing took place. The death toll is likely to rise as many wounded are in critical condition.
At least 28 people were killed and as many as 120 were injured after a suicide bomber struck a mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar on Monday morning. According to the police officers and witnesses, some 150 people were praying inside the mosque when the suicide bombing took place. The death toll is likely to rise as many wounded are in critical condition.
According to the reports, the suicide bomber detonated his suicide vest as worshippers, that included many policemen from nearby police stations and locals, were praying inside. The bomb ripped through the mosque, causing the wall to collapse, killing as many as 28 people.
According to the reports, the suicide bomber detonated his suicide vest as worshippers, that included many policemen from nearby police stations and locals, were praying inside. The bomb ripped through the mosque, causing the wall to collapse, killing as many as 28 people.
No one has so far claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing in Peshawar.
No one has so far claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing in Peshawar.
‘COULD HEAR CRIES, SCREAMS’
‘COULD HEAR CRIES, SCREAMS’
A survivor, 38-year-old police officer Meena Gul, said he was inside the mosque when the bomb went off. The survivor said he doesn't know how he survived unhurt.
A survivor, 38-year-old police officer Meena Gul, said he was inside the mosque when the bomb went off. The survivor said he doesn't know how he survived unhurt.
He said that he could gear screams and cries after the bomb exploded inside the mosque. Gul added that there were more than 150 worshippers when the bomb went off.
He said that he could gear screams and cries after the bomb exploded inside the mosque. Gul added that there were more than 150 worshippers when the bomb went off.
The rescuers are trying to get the wounded to a nearby hospital. Several of the wounded were listed in critical condition at a hospital and there were fears the death toll would rise.
The rescuers are trying to get the wounded to a nearby hospital. Several of the wounded were listed in critical condition at a hospital and there were fears the death toll would rise.
Suspicion in such attacks falls most often on the Pakistani Taliban, who have in the past claimed similar bombings.
Suspicion in such attacks falls most often on the Pakistani Taliban, who have in the past claimed similar bombings.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.