Home >News >World >Suicide car bomb kills 26 Afghan security personnel: Officials
Suicide car bomb kills 26 Afghan security personnel: Officials

1 min read . 12:25 PM IST AFP

The attack occurred in the eastern province of Ghazni, which has seen regular fighting between the Taliban and government forces.

A suicide car bomber struck an army base in Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least 26 security personnel, officials said, in one of the bloodiest attacks targeting Afghan forces in recent months.

A suicide car bomber struck an army base in Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least 26 security personnel, officials said, in one of the bloodiest attacks targeting Afghan forces in recent months.

The attack occurred in the eastern province of Ghazni, which has seen regular fighting between the Taliban and government forces.

The attack occurred in the eastern province of Ghazni, which has seen regular fighting between the Taliban and government forces.

"We have received 26 bodies and 17 wounded so far. All of them are security personnel," Baz Mohammad Hemat, director of Ghazni hospital told AFP.

