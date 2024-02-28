Police security plans for Paris Olympic Games were stolen from train from a railway station at France' capital on Monday.

Security plans for the Summer Olympics 2024 in Paris were stolen on Monday evening from a railway station in France's capital, reported AFP.

This incident took place at the capital's Gare du Nord station, police sources informed on Tuesday. It was found that a bag containing a computer and two USB memory sticks that had confidential police security plans for the Summar Olympics 2024 were stolen from a train on February 26.

The bag that was reported stolen belonged to an engineer from Paris City Hall, the police informed. The engineer had put the bag in the luggage compartment above his seat, as reported by BFM television. The crime took place when the engineer decided to change trains as his train was delayed.

The engineer informed that his work computer and two USB sticks contained sensitive data. These devices held onto municipal police's security plans in particular the upcoming Olympics. The regional transport police are investigating the incident.

During the Summer Olympics 2024 in Paris, a total of around 35,000 security forces are expected to be on duty each day while, at the same time, 2,000 municipal police officers will be deployed for the Games that are set to begin on July 26 and conclude on August 11. The Games will take place in several locations around Paris such as les Yvelines, Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-et-Marne and Seine-Saint-Denis.

The official website of the Paris Olympic Games states, "There will be a total of 35 venues, with fourteen sites hosting 24 Olympic sports located within 10km of the Olympic Village."

Over ticket sales, the website states that a draw will take place because of strong interest and demand, "Close to 10 million tickets will go on sale for the 2024 Olympics with around 3.4 million for the Paralympics - all sold via a single website. For the Olympic Games, there will be packages and tickets to single events and for the Paralympic Games, day passes to discover several para sports and tickets to single event will be available."

It further noted, "Prices for all Olympic sports will start at €24 and €15 for all Paralympic sports."

