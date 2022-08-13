Home / News / World / Summer Pasta recipes: Your guide to low-effort luxury
Summer Pasta recipes: Your guide to low-effort luxury
6 min read.13 Aug 2022Odette Williams, The Wall Street Journal
You’re at the beach. Or at home, feeding a crowd. Why break a sweat? Pasta is the way to do it, easily and elegantly. Here’s your roadmap, from stocking up on ingredients to wine pairings and effortless no-cook desserts
LET’S JUST slow down and surrender to the heat for a sec. Summer is the season when your soul should rest. Take your shoes off, sweat away the battles and just meet yourself where you’re at.
I’m not planning to spend too long in the kitchen because I want to hunt down precious opportunities that can only be had in August. Like having an ice-cold outdoor shower, then lying barely clad with a fan blowing inches from my skin. I’ll drink wine as if it were water, and plonk handfuls of ice in every glass. The sound of the ice will make me think of the lovely word “clink." I’ll definitely swim and dry off on a warm towel. While I’m face down, swaddled in warmth, I’ll shut my eyes and dare to picture something I really want. It’ll feel good to be alone. Then I’ll get hungry. I’ll need a steamy bowl of pasta that’s chock-full of seasonal produce and asks nothing of me.
Why pasta? It’s pure pleasure. A joyful indulgence. Comfort that costs next to nothing.
Last summer, I was lucky enough to be in Fire Island and Sicily, shooting my second cookbook, “Simple Pasta: Pasta Made Easy. Life Made Better." (Aug. 30, Ten Speed Press). I included an arsenal of recipes; classics to knock out any weeknight, and then some more adventurous flavor combinations to try on the weekend with friends. I’m also going to convince you to give homemade pasta a crack, build Prosecco towers and get dressed up.
But in the meantime, if you do nothing else except swirl Sungold tomatoes, ricotta and basil in pasta, you’ll be happy. Try sautéing shrimp in olive oil, butter and garlic, add a splash of wine, toss in al dente pasta, top with crunchy herbed breadcrumbs, and you’re done. Who doesn’t love a dead-simple chopped salad packed with bold antipasto flavors? Or do even less, and make Spaghetti al Limone, the ultimate low-lift luxury.
August is here. Let’s take our time, seek out impromptu pleasures, float in cool water, dance to Beyoncé’s “Summer Renaissance" and eat pasta.
Read on for pantry strategies, a quick guide to pasta shapes and 5 essential summer pasta recipes to add to your repertoire.
THE 8 PANTRY ESSENTIALS FOR PASTA LOVERS
You only need a handful of thoughtfully produced ingredients to eat well in summer, so splurge on the good stuff. Don’t forget to grab handfuls of fresh herbs, and if you spot zucchini flowers at the market, they look lovely scissored and scattered over Fried Zucchini and Basil Casarecce.
1. Anchovies
These stealth flavor bombs can be melted into sauces, mashed into dressings or simply laid on top of a slice of bread and butter. Spanish Don Bocarte brand anchovies are fleshy and pink ($35 for 198 grams, amazon.com). Italian Rizzoli come in a charming tin ($33 for three 3.17-ounce tins, Food52.com). Ortiz can be found at many supermarkets.
2. Extra-Virgin Olive Oil
I use a versatile, neutral oil to cook with and a more distinct one for finishing. Lately I’ve been cooking with Partanna, fresh and rich ($46 for 3 liters, YummyBazaar.com), and delicate, buttery Frantoia, both produced in Sicily. I recently discovered a Portuguese oil, Herdade Do Esporão Azeite Virgem Extra: smooth, balanced, excellent for dressings and finishing. When shopping, search the label for the words “hand picked" and “cold pressed." If it has a date stamped on it, you’re on to a good thing.
3. Butter
Let me bang on about butter. Big fan! Pasta and butter are the ultimate companions. Pure comfort. While a pound of pasta is cooking, scoop out about ½ cup of the salty, starchy pasta water, pour it in a frying pan, melt in 5-6 tablespoons of butter, and crank in plenty of black pepper. When the pasta is al dente, pop it in the frying pan and toss everything together until creamy and coated. Be sure to blanket it with cheese. Or, start the meal off with a warm slices of rustic bread, each topped with lashings of butter, an anchovy and flaky salt. For cooking, try Delitia Butter of Parma, a delicate, unsalted type made from quality pasteurized creams collected in Parma and Reggio Emilia, where some of the best Italian cheeses are made ($11 for 8 ounces, igourmet.com). For serving, try French Le Meunier Fleur Sel Butter, wood-churned and hand-molded, or Isigny Sainte-Mère Beurre Demi-Sel Gros Grains with coarse salt, famous for its golden color, easy to spread.
4. Tomatoes
Canned Certified DOP San Marzano Tomatoes are a must. Mutti San Marzano Pomodori Pelati Tomatoes are rich in flavor and color ($6 for 14.1 ounces, eataly.com). I’ve also been using Californian Bianco DiNapoli plum tomatoes. And I always have a few bottles of Rao’s brand marinara sauce in the pantry, too, for nights when I just can’t be bothered.
5. Italian Cheese
You want DOP Aged Parmigiano-Reggiano with its waxy rind that can be used in a stock or broth down the road, once the cheese itself is gone ($29 for a pound, MurraysCheese.com). I’m smitten with Pecorino Toscano: a softer, sweeter, Pecorino that sings shaved on a simple salad. A knot of burrata is always a showstopper with sliced heirloom tomatoes and basil leaves.
6. Flaky Sea Salt
You can’t do better than Maldon Sea Salt Flakes, which deliver a bright, briny crunch ($7 for 8.5 ounces, amazon.com). But don’t miss the brand’s Smoked Sea Salt Flakes, either. I use them a lot in the summer to add vavoom to tomatoes, corn, cucumbers, stone fruits and burrata.
7. Vino
You can’t have pasta without wine. Cardedu Nùo Vermentino di Sardegna is a light, highly drinkable, white from Sardinia ($20 for 750 ml, WhiteHorseWine.com). Dry-farmed, organic, from a family-run outfit, it’s worth hunting down. Over a long, boozy lunch at one of my favorite New York restaurants, Café Altro Paradiso, I discovered the 2018 Ronchi Barbaresco, a Nebbiolo from Piedmont. Served slightly chilled, this medium-plus-bodied beauty has backbone but won’t take you down in the daytime. I’m planning on buying a case as I’m told it’s going to age well.
8. No-Cook Desserts
Why turn on the oven? Chill cherries and serve them with Antica Torroneria Piemontese Hazelnut Nougat, so nutty and chewy ($9 for 5.3 ounces, eataly.com). Or, buy a good gelato, drizzle a little olive oil on top, sprinkle on flaky sea salt and serve with Le Nuttine, those charming straw-shaped Italian wafers filled with hazelnut-cocoa cream.
Three Pasta Shapes to Know
When it comes to store-bought dried pasta, look for products cut with bronze dies, which give the pasta texture. This trio of very different shapes covers many bases.
1. Casarecce : Its short S-shape works with something a little chunkier, like tomatoes, zucchini, eggplant or ricotta salata. A simple pesto also hits the spot. Brands to try: Barilla and Giuseppe Cocco
2. Campanelle: “Little bell" in Italian. These trumpets keep their horn shape when cooked, and the fluted petals really hold a sauce. Try a vodka sauce or puttanesca. Brand to try: Sfoglini
3. Mafaldine: Long, flat and ruffled around the edges, these frilly ribbons are great for holding a robust ragù or Bolognese, or nestling seafood. Brands to try: Rustichella d’Abruzzo, Rummo
5 Luxurious Summer Pastas to Try
