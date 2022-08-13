Summer Pasta recipes: Your guide to low-effort luxury

3. Butter

Let me bang on about butter. Big fan! Pasta and butter are the ultimate companions. Pure comfort. While a pound of pasta is cooking, scoop out about ½ cup of the salty, starchy pasta water, pour it in a frying pan, melt in 5-6 tablespoons of butter, and crank in plenty of black pepper. When the pasta is al dente, pop it in the frying pan and toss everything together until creamy and coated. Be sure to blanket it with cheese. Or, start the meal off with a warm slices of rustic bread, each topped with lashings of butter, an anchovy and flaky salt. For cooking, try Delitia Butter of Parma, a delicate, unsalted type made from quality pasteurized creams collected in Parma and Reggio Emilia, where some of the best Italian cheeses are made ($11 for 8 ounces, igourmet.com). For serving, try French Le Meunier Fleur Sel Butter, wood-churned and hand-molded, or Isigny Sainte-Mère Beurre Demi-Sel Gros Grains with coarse salt, famous for its golden color, easy to spread.