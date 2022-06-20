Summer solstice 2022: All you need to know about the longest day of the year

On Tuesday, we will witness the summer solstice or the June solstice, i.e. the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and the shortest day in the Southern Hemisphere. June solstice also marks the onset summer season in the Northern Hemisphere and winter season in the Southern Hemisphere. For those in North America, this astronomical event occurs on June 20 at 10:32 p.m. CDT (UTC-5) while for the rest, it usually happens on June 21, 2021, at 03:32 UTC.

