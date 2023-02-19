Summers says too soon to call for March 50 basis-point Fed hike
Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said that while inflation data are showcasing a broadening in US price pressures, it’s too soon to argue for the Federal Reserve to re-accelerate its pace of interest-rate hikes next month.
