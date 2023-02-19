Summers says too soon to call for March 50 basis-point Fed hike

“My guess is that the ultimate debt trajectory may well run higher than CBO is saying," Summers said. He pointed to three factors: Summers said the agency’s projection for the Fed’s policy rate to settle at 2.5% without there having been a recession leaves “much more room" to be “too low than to be too high." CBO forecasts take existing policies as their baseline. Summers said that the assumptions about defense spending may prove too low, with outlays likely to increase “significantly" due to escalating security threats. The CBO assumes that the 2017 tax cuts enacted by former President Donald Trump will expire as currently scheduled in 2025. “I’d be surprised if that’s actually true," Summers said. Summers said the debt-to-gross domestic product ratio could “easily" end up climbing by 30% over a decade, rather than the 20% that the CBO forecasts.

