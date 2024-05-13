Sunak Attempts to Re-Frame UK Election With Focus on Security
Rishi Sunak will pitch himself as the best candidate to achieve a “more secure future” for Britain in a political speech designed to re-capture the narrative ahead of the UK general election, just over a week after his party suffered heavy losses in local votes.
