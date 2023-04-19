Sunak is trying to contain a growing political problem over how transparent he’s been about his family’s shareholdings. UK Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg last week opened an investigation into whether the prime minister had failed to declare a relevant interest. The probe relates to Sunak’s failure to mention Koru Kids during a verbal exchange about childcare policy between the prime minister and a panel of senior members of the House of Commons on March 28th.

