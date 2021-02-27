Sunak plots tax raid to plug UK deficit, risking Tory rage

Sunak’s answers will shape his own fortunes, the Conservative government’s political identity, and the UK economy’s chances of making a full recovery from its deepest recession for 300 years.“We went big, we went early, but there is more to come and there will be more to come in the budget. But there is a challenge," with public finances and “I want to level with people about the challenge," Sunak told the Financial Times in an interview Friday.

