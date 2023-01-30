Sunak turns attentions to fixing UK’s NHS after Zahawi debacle4 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 06:11 AM IST
Yet just as Sunak tried to focus attention on policy, questions rumbled on about his judgment in appointing Zahawi to the Cabinet and his failure to fire him earlier
Rishi Sunak will attempt to get his UK premiership back on track Monday with a plan to overhaul the crisis-hit National Health Service, after dramatically firing Conservative Party Chairman Nadhim Zahawi over his tax affairs following weeks of damaging headlines.
