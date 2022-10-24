Sunak urges UK Tory unity in face of ‘Existential Threat’

Sunak spoke shortly after his last remaining rival, Penny Mordaunt, pulled out of the race for 10 Downing Street, urging her party to “unite and work together for the good of the nation." That meant there was no need for a runoff vote among grassroots party members. The handover of power to Sunak from Truss won’t take place on Monday, the prime minister’s spokesman, Max Blain, told reporters in London. The timing will be worked out later in the day, he said.

