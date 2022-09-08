Sundar Pichai hints at possible layoffs, wants to make Google 20% more efficient

This is not the first time news of layoff have come. Earlier in July, Google had reportedly warned its workers to either boost performance or prepare to leave as "there will be blood on the streets" if the next quarterly earnings are to come out in 2022 not good. According to a report by The New York Post, sales leadership has threatened employees with an "overall examination of sales productivity and productivity in general." In a company message viewed by Insider, it said that if next quarter results "don't look up, there will be blood on the streets.