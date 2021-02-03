Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft's Satya Nadella were among the top leaders of the tech industry who congratulated Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bazos as he announced that he would be resigning from his current post in the third quarter of this year, passing the baton to Andy Jassy after capping a spectacular expansion for the 27-year-old technology colossus.

While Bezos has been the visionary behind Amazon, the shift is likely to have minimal impact for the moment. Bezos will transition to a role of "executive chairman" which will enable him to be involved in strategic decisions for the e-commerce and tech giant, while new CEO Andy Jassy manages day-to-day-operations.

Following the news, Pichai sent his best wishes to Bezos for two of projects- the Day 1 Fund and the Bezos Earth Fund.

"Congrats @JeffBezos , best wishes for Day 1 and Earth fund. Congrats @ajassy on your new role!" tweeted the Indian-American top executive.

Congrats @JeffBezos , best wishes for Day 1 and Earth fund. Congrats @ajassy on your new role! — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 2, 2021

Soon after, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also congratulated Beos and Jassy via Twitter.

Nadella mentioned Jassy's accomplishments, said, "a well-deserved recognition of what you have accomplished".

Congratulations to @JeffBezos and @ajassy on your new roles. A well-deserved recognition of what you have accomplished. — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) February 2, 2021

Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, also took to Twitter to say Amazon "could not be in better hands."

Congrats @ajassy! Amazon could not be in better hands. 👍 — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) February 2, 2021

Jassy, 53, has been at Amazon since 1997 and led the creation of Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing arm which has become a key driver of revenue and profits for the company. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Harvard University.

The change gives Bezos more room to focus on his other ventures including the Blue Origin space group and the Washington Post, along with his philanthropic activities.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via