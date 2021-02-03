Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella congratulate Jeff Bezos as he's set to sign off as Amazon CEO1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 10:22 PM IST
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent his best wishes to Bezos for two of projects- the Day 1 Fund and the Bezos Earth Fund
- Nadella mentioned Jassy's accomplishments and tweeted, 'a well-deserved recognition of what you have accomplished'
Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft's Satya Nadella were among the top leaders of the tech industry who congratulated Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bazos as he announced that he would be resigning from his current post in the third quarter of this year, passing the baton to Andy Jassy after capping a spectacular expansion for the 27-year-old technology colossus.
While Bezos has been the visionary behind Amazon, the shift is likely to have minimal impact for the moment. Bezos will transition to a role of "executive chairman" which will enable him to be involved in strategic decisions for the e-commerce and tech giant, while new CEO Andy Jassy manages day-to-day-operations.
Biden says caving on $1,400 checks would break a promise3 min read . 11:26 PM IST
Govt places second purchase order with SII for 1 cr doses of Covishield: Report1 min read . 11:20 PM IST
Mint Lite | India criminal laws, Singapore’s covid tracing, Navalny & more4 min read . 11:13 PM IST
CDC director says teachers don’t need vaccines to reopen schools1 min read . 11:07 PM IST
Following the news, Pichai sent his best wishes to Bezos for two of projects- the Day 1 Fund and the Bezos Earth Fund.
"Congrats @JeffBezos , best wishes for Day 1 and Earth fund. Congrats @ajassy on your new role!" tweeted the Indian-American top executive.
Soon after, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also congratulated Beos and Jassy via Twitter.
Nadella mentioned Jassy's accomplishments, said, "a well-deserved recognition of what you have accomplished".
Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, also took to Twitter to say Amazon "could not be in better hands."
Jassy, 53, has been at Amazon since 1997 and led the creation of Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing arm which has become a key driver of revenue and profits for the company. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Harvard University.
The change gives Bezos more room to focus on his other ventures including the Blue Origin space group and the Washington Post, along with his philanthropic activities.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.