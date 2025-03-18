Sunita William return: ‘They are on their way’: NASA as astronauts undocked from Space Station | Watch

After being stranded for over nine months due to Boeing's faulty starliner, NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday at 10:30 am. They began their 17-hour journey back to Earth, with their splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico expected at 3:30 am on Thursday.

“They're on their way! #Crew9 undocked from the @Space_Station at 1:05am ET (0505 UTC). Reentry and splashdown coverage begins on X, YouTube, and NASA+ at 4:45pm ET (2145 UTC) this evening,” said NASA in a post on X.

The astronaut crew is scheduled to travel back to Earth alongside Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Watch video here: “Dragon on-orbit shortly after undocking from the Space Station,” wrote SpaceX on X.

As Nasa went live, Nick Hague, Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore, and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov were seen packing up and closing the hatches as Crew9 prepared to depart from the Space Station. According to NASA, they were allowed to change from their space suits into more relaxed clothes.

A SpaceX recovery ship will be positioned adjacent to check the spacecraft on board so the crew can be assisted out of the Crew Dragon's cabin and onto stretchers for medical checks. They are expected to have rehabilitation over the next weeks and months once they arrive on the earth.

"It's been a privilege to call the Space Station home, to play my part in its 25-year legacy of doing research for humanity, and to work with colleagues, now friends, from around the globe. My spaceflight career, like most, is full of the unexpected," said Nick Hague.

