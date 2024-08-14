Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore face radiation, health risks at ISS as NASA’s Starliner mission may stretch into 2025

  • NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are facing an extended mission on the International Space Station due to technical issues, significantly increasing their exposure to harmful space radiation.

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore. Their mission, originally scheduled to last about a week, has been extended to over eight months.
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore. Their mission, originally scheduled to last about a week, has been extended to over eight months.

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are now looking at a significantly longer mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) than initially planned. The duo, who began their journey to ISS on June 5, 2024, aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, may now remain in orbit until 2025 due to technical complications, as per various media reports.

The mission, originally scheduled to last about a week, has been extended to over eight months. This development has transformed Boeing's first crewed spaceflight into a potential rescue operation, with NASA considering using SpaceX's Crew Dragon for the astronauts' return.

The extended stay raises concerns about the astronauts' health and well-being. The ISS, orbiting approximately 400 km above Earth, lies beyond our planet's protective atmosphere and magnetic field. This exposes astronauts to elevated levels of solar radiation, with the European Space Agency reporting radiation levels more than 30 times higher than on Earth in certain areas of the station's orbit, as per a CNBC-TV18 report.

Prolonged exposure to space radiation can lead to various health risks, including an increased risk of cancer, tissue damage, and nervous system impairment. NASA reports that radiation exposure on the ISS can range from 50 to 20,000 milli-sieverts, equivalent to between 150 and 6,000 chest X-rays.

In addition to radiation concerns, the extended mission also means prolonged exposure to microgravity, which can lead to significant bone and muscle loss. NASA has reported that astronauts can lose approximately 1 per cent of their bone mass each month, particularly in critical areas like the lower vertebrae, hips, and femur.

Despite these challenges, the astronauts remain optimistic. During a press conference on July 10, 2024, Williams shared her experiences, saying, "I took some video of it and sent it down," referring to her observations of a hurricane's development from space. Commander Wilmore expressed confidence in their eventual return, emphasising the team's adaptability.

NASA is actively working on contingency plans. Steve Stich, Manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, stated, "We have been working with SpaceX to ensure that they are ready to respond on Crew 9... returning Butch and Suni on Crew 9 if we need that." However, a final decision on the return strategy is still pending.

The astronauts' families are adapting to the extended mission. Sunita Williams' husband, Michael, told The Wall Street Journal, "Space was her happy place, even if she had to be there indefinitely." Butch Wilmore's wife, Deanna, commented, "We probably don't expect him until February or March."

