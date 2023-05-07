Super Mario earns $500 m in US. Here is how to watch movie online

Based on the legendary Nintendo video game franchise, the animated film "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" produced by Universal and Illumination, has generated more than $1 billion in global box office revenue.
This puts the film in an exclusive group of only 52 movies to ever reach this milestone, and only the 10th animated film to achieve it.
Additionally, the movie has surpassed $500 million in box office sales in the United States, which is a remarkable achievement.
How to watch Super Mario online
Currently, the only option to watch the movie is to visit a cinema after its release on April 7th. You can use Fandango to find a nearby theater showing the film.
You will have to wait for it to become available on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube, Apple, or to be released on streaming platforms like Prime Video.
While waiting for the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Peacock, it is recommended to ensure that you have a subscription to the streaming service's library of movies and shows. If you haven't subscribed yet, you can sign up for a plan that starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year for the premium package. Once you have a login, you can watch content on your smart TV using the Peacock app or access the Peacock site on your laptop and phone.
How to watch Super Mario online for free?
