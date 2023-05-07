Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home/ News / World/  Super Mario earns $500 m in US. Here is how to watch movie online

Super Mario earns $500 m in US. Here is how to watch movie online

1 min read . 06:10 AM IST Livemint
This image released by Nintendo and Universal Studios shows Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, left, and Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day in Nintendo's The Super Mario Bros. Movie. (Nintendo and Universal Studios via AP)

This puts the film in an exclusive group of only 52 movies to ever reach this milestone, and only the 10th animated film to achieve it.

Based on the legendary Nintendo video game franchise, the animated film "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" produced by Universal and Illumination, has generated more than $1 billion in global box office revenue.

Based on the legendary Nintendo video game franchise, the animated film "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" produced by Universal and Illumination, has generated more than $1 billion in global box office revenue.

This puts the film in an exclusive group of only 52 movies to ever reach this milestone, and only the 10th animated film to achieve it.

This puts the film in an exclusive group of only 52 movies to ever reach this milestone, and only the 10th animated film to achieve it.

Additionally, the movie has surpassed $500 million in box office sales in the United States, which is a remarkable achievement.

Additionally, the movie has surpassed $500 million in box office sales in the United States, which is a remarkable achievement.

How to watch Super Mario online

Currently, the only option to watch the movie is to visit a cinema after its release on April 7th. You can use Fandango to find a nearby theater showing the film.

How to watch Super Mario online

Currently, the only option to watch the movie is to visit a cinema after its release on April 7th. You can use Fandango to find a nearby theater showing the film.

You will have to wait for it to become available on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube, Apple, or to be released on streaming platforms like Prime Video.

You will have to wait for it to become available on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube, Apple, or to be released on streaming platforms like Prime Video.

While waiting for the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Peacock, it is recommended to ensure that you have a subscription to the streaming service's library of movies and shows. If you haven't subscribed yet, you can sign up for a plan that starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year for the premium package. Once you have a login, you can watch content on your smart TV using the Peacock app or access the Peacock site on your laptop and phone.

While waiting for the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Peacock, it is recommended to ensure that you have a subscription to the streaming service's library of movies and shows. If you haven't subscribed yet, you can sign up for a plan that starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year for the premium package. Once you have a login, you can watch content on your smart TV using the Peacock app or access the Peacock site on your laptop and phone.

How to watch Super Mario online for free?

You can find the most viewed, favourite, and top-rated movies, as well as those with high ratings on IMDb, on 123Movies, where you can also download and watch them offline.

How to watch Super Mario online for free?

You can find the most viewed, favourite, and top-rated movies, as well as those with high ratings on IMDb, on 123Movies, where you can also download and watch them offline.

This website is a great alternative to watching The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) for free online. We suggest that 123Movies is an excellent substitute for Solarmovie.

This website is a great alternative to watching The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) for free online. We suggest that 123Movies is an excellent substitute for Solarmovie.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.