Super Mario earns $500 m in US. Here is how to watch movie online

While waiting for the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Peacock, it is recommended to ensure that you have a subscription to the streaming service's library of movies and shows. If you haven't subscribed yet, you can sign up for a plan that starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year for the premium package. Once you have a login, you can watch content on your smart TV using the Peacock app or access the Peacock site on your laptop and phone.

