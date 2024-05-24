Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  ‘Super Size Me’ director Morgan Spurlock dies of cancer at 53

‘Super Size Me’ director Morgan Spurlock dies of cancer at 53

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock—who ate only McDonald's for a month in ‘Super Size Me’ to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet—died on Thursday, May 23, at age 53. He was suffering from cancer

Filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar-nominee who made food and American diets his life’s work, has died. He was 53.

Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock—who ate only McDonald's for a month in “Super Size Me" to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet—died on Thursday, May 23, at age 53. He was suffering from cancer.

Spurlock died in New York from complications of cancer, his family announced in a statement. He “passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on May 23, 2024, in New York from complications of cancer," news agency AP quoted his family as saying.

His brother Craig Spurlock, who worked with him on several projects, was quoted by AP as saying, “It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan."

“Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him," he added.

