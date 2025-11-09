Super Typhoon Fung-wong hits Philippines, 2 dead, 1 million evacuated amid floods, landslides and devastation: See pics

Super Typhoon Fung-wong has hit the northeastern shores of the Philippines on November 9, with winds as strong as 185 km/hour, killing at least two people and displacing over 1 million people from flood and landslide prone areas, AP reported citing officials.
The biggest typhoon to threaten the Philippines in years, Fung-wong could cover two-thirds of the archipelago with its 1,800-kilometer (1,118-mile) -wide rain and wind band, forecasters said. It approached from the Pacific while the Philippines was still dealing with the devastation wrought by Typhoon Kalmaegi, which left at least 224 people dead in central provinces on Tuesday before pummelling Vietnam, where at least five were killed.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared a state of emergency due to the extensive devastation caused by Kalmaegi and the expected calamity from Fung-wong, which is also called Uwan in the Philippines.
Tropical cyclones with sustained winds of 185 kph (115 mph) or higher are categorised in the Philippines as a super typhoon, a designation adopted years ago to underscore the urgency tied to more extreme weather disturbances.
The Philippines has not called for international help following the devastation caused by Kalmaegi, but Teodoro said the United States, the country’s longtime treaty ally, and Japan were ready to provide assistance.
As Fung-wong approached with its wide band of fierce wind and rain, several eastern towns and cities lost power, Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro, deputy administrator of the Office of Civil Defense said.
Authorities in northern provinces that could be hit or sideswiped by Fung-wong preemptively shut schools and most government offices on Monday and Tuesday. At least 325 domestic and 61 international flights have been canceled over the weekend and into Monday, and more than 6,600 commuters and cargo workers were stranded in seaports, where the coast guard prohibited ships from venturing into rough seas.
Authorities warned of a “high risk of life-threatening and damaging storm surge” of more than 3 meters (nearly 10 feet) along the coasts of more than 20 provinces and regions, including metropolitan Manila.
The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons and storms each year. The country also is often hit by earthquakes and has more than a dozen active volcanoes, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.
(With inputs from AP)