Super Typhoon Ragasa makes landfall in South China's Guangdong after trail of destruction in Philippines

Super Typhoon Ragasa that ravaged Philippines and was shifting towards China, has now landed in South China's Yangjiang in Guangdong province, the National Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.

Dubbed as the ‘king of storms’ by many forecasters, Super Typhoon Ragasa made its entry into Southern China, with strong winds, heavy rainfall and high waves pounding Hong Kong on Wednesday, September 24.

Typhoon Ragasa in Hong Kong In Hong Kong, multiple districts were flooded, AFP reported after verifying videos during the rounds on social media. One widely shared clip showed flood waters rushing into the seaside Heng Fa Chuen residential estate and its interior courtyards.

An AFP reporter in the financial hub also reported about cars driving through flooded roads in that area early morning.

Which areas have been affected? The Super Typhoon left behind a trail of destruction in Philippines and Taiwan before making landfall in South China.

In Taiwan, 15 people died in a flooded township, and 10 deaths were reported in the northern Philippines, mentioned a report by AP.

Meanwhile Hong Kong experienced fierce winds ahead of Ragasa typhoon's landfall – with schools shut in the wake of the disaster. Flights were also severely impacted, with at least 700 planes cancelled on Tuesday.

Streets in Macao turned into streams with debris floating on the water. Rescue crews deployed inflatable boats to save those who were trapped. The gambling city's local electricity supplier suspended its power supply in some flooded, low-lying areas for safety.