Super Typhoon Saola is poised to strike Hong Kong with its formidable force, as authorities have elevated the strong wind signal to No.8, prompting the closure of schools, businesses, and even the stock exchange.

This impending natural juggernaut, boasting wind speeds exceeding 200 kmph, is predicted to chart a course towards eastern Guangdong, the adjacent Chinese mainland province.

The impending typhoon has triggered the issuance of the highest typhoon alert by Chinese authorities, marking the potential for one of the most potent typhoons to hit Guangdong since 1949.

Also Read: Super Typhoon Saola: Hong Kong issues cyclone warning; may disrupt trading, schools likely to remain shut. Top updates The Hong Kong Weather Observatory anticipates that Saola will pass within 100 km of the city on Friday (September 1) night and Saturday ((September 2) morning, ushering in a swift deterioration of weather conditions. With this in mind, there is a likelihood that higher cyclone warning signals may be deemed necessary as the day progresses.

Hong Kong's typhoon warning system employs a five-tier scale, with rankings of 1, 3, 8, 9, and 10 indicating the strength of the hurricane signal. In preparation for Saola's arrival, all schools will be closed on Friday, causing disruption to the start of the term for many students.

Citizens have flocked to fresh food markets and supermarkets in anticipation of the typhoon's arrival, leading to depleted stocks of vegetables and long queues at supermarkets. As the city braces itself, the Hong Kong Observatory has projected heavy rainfall and fierce winds. The water level within the city is expected to surge considerably until Saturday, raising concerns about potential flooding.

Also Read: Taiwan: Typhoon Saola brings heavy rain, strong winds; expected to hit southern China, Hong Kong Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong's flagship airline, has cancelled all flights between 2 pm on Friday and 10 am on Saturday, with the possibility of further disruptions contingent on the typhoon's trajectory on Saturday morning.

Typhoon Haikui Meanwhile, another typhoon named Haikui is making its way towards Taiwan, with projections suggesting it will make landfall on the northern part of the island before heading towards Fuzhou, an eastern Chinese city. The Central Weather Bureau of Taiwan has been monitoring Haikui's progress closely.