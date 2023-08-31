Super Typhoon Saola: Hong Kong issues cyclone warning; may disrupt trading, schools likely to remain shut. Top updates1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Hong Kong may shut down including its stock market due to approaching Super Typhoon Saola. China has also issued highest typhoon warning.
As Super Typhoon Saola approaches after pummeling northern Philippines, Hong Kong has said it may shut down the city, including its $5 trillion stock market on Friday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message