comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 31 2023 09:42:34
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 122.85 0.66%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 569.75 0.37%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,573.15 -0.37%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 992.25 0.99%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 963.85 0.57%
Business News/ News / World/  Super Typhoon Saola: Hong Kong issues cyclone warning; may disrupt trading, schools likely to remain shut. Top updates
Back

Super Typhoon Saola: Hong Kong issues cyclone warning; may disrupt trading, schools likely to remain shut. Top updates

 1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Hong Kong may shut down including its stock market due to approaching Super Typhoon Saola. China has also issued highest typhoon warning.

In a satellite image released by the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) on August 29, Typhoon Saola's northward movement towards Taiwan is clearly visible. Premium
In a satellite image released by the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) on August 29, Typhoon Saola's northward movement towards Taiwan is clearly visible.

As Super Typhoon Saola approaches after pummeling northern Philippines, Hong Kong has said it may shut down the city, including its $5 trillion stock market on Friday.

Though the observatory didn’t specify the time, markets may be disrupted if the No. 8 signal were to be raised between 7 am and 3:45 p.m. on Friday. This would be the second time this year that a storm affects trading in the city.

As per the Hong Kong Observatory, the typhoon was about 450 kilometers east-southeast of Hong Kong at 7 am local time and will be closest to the city on Friday and Saturday, Bloomberg has reported. It added that the storm is currently packing winds of 210 kilometers (130 miles) per hour.

The observatory said that Hong Kong will raise its second-lowest storm signal T3 by 5 pm on Thursday and will consider hoisting the T8 alert on Friday. That signal would effectively shutter the city as offices and schools close and public transport is stopped. Hong Kong ranks typhoons on a scale ranging from 1 at its lowest to 10 at the strongest. 

China too has issued the highest typhoon warning on Thursday as Typhoon Saola crawled closer to the southeastern coastline, threatening Hong Kong and other major manufacturing hubs in neighbouring Guangdong province. 

Chinese forecasters issued a typhoon red warning at 6 am (2200 GMT). China's National Meteorological Center said Saola, currently located about 295km (183 miles) southeast of Guangdong province, will move northwest across the South China Sea at a speed of about 10 kph (6 miles per hour), gradually approaching the coast of Guangdong, then slowly weaken in intensity, as reported by Reuters. China Railway has suspended several major train lines and Shanghai halted trains heading to Guangdong, according to local media.

On Wednesday, Saola brushed the southern tip of Taiwan bringing heavy rain and winds that disrupted some travel and prompted the island to issue land and sea warnings. It earlier flooded nearly 200 towns in the Philippines and forced some 50,000 people to flee to safer grounds. Taiwan lifted a land warning on Wednesday night while its sea warning remains, according to a statement from the island’s Central Weather Bureau.

(With inputs from Bloomberg, Reuters)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App