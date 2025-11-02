Mexico supermarket blast kills 23; President Sheinbaum offers condolences

A deadly fire erupted on Saturday in a store in Hermosillo, a northwestern city in Mexico, President Claudia Sheinbaum said, with Sonora Governor Alfonso Durazo confirming that 23 people were killed.

The explosion took place at a Waldo's store in the city center. Local radio station Uniradio Sonora, citing Carlos Freaner, president of the Mexican Red Cross, reported that the victims included twelve women, five men, four boys and two girls.

President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed condolences over loss of lives in the tragic incident.

She stated, “My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the people who died in the fire that occurred in a store in downtown Hermosillo. I have been in contact with the governor of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo, to provide support as needed.”

Claudia further said she directed the Secretary of the Interior, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, to send a support team for assistance of families and the injured.

Alfonso reacts This is a sad day for Sonora, especially for the families who lost a loved one at the Waldo’s store in Hermosillo. I join with respect in the expressions of solidarity with them and with the entire community. The State Government will carry out all the necessary actions to support the families and individuals affected by the explosion that occurred at the Waldo’s store,” Alfonso said on X.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to tackle the blaze. Sonora's Red Cross mentioned its 40 staff and 10 ambulances joined in the effort, including taking six trips to the hospital, Reuters report noted.

The cause of the fire remains unclear, the chief of the city's firefighters mentioned in a brief interview on social media. However, Gustavo Salas, the state’s attorney general, citing the forensic medical service, said that most of the deaths appeared to have resulted from inhalation of toxic gases.

Local public security authorities dismissed the possibility of an "attack" or "event related to a violent act" against civilians, according to AFP.