The humanitarian aid supplied to Gaza on October 21, almost two weeks after the Israel-Hamas war broke out, is starkly inadequate and would fail to address the requirement of even a school in the war-torn region, a Palestinian official was reported as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total of 20 Egyptian trucks entered southern Gaza via the Rafah border crossing today to address the alarming situation in the region. Israel has snapped food, water and power supplies to the besieged Gaza Strip since October 8, to retaliate against the raids carried out by Hamas fighters in southern Israel on October 7.

The aid trucks “do not have enough supplies" for even one school in Gaza, a Palestinian spokesperson for the Rafah border crossing said, as per a CNN report. The news channel, however, noted that it could not verify the claim. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Out of the 20 trucks, 13 were carrying medicine and medicinal equipment, five were bringing food supplies and two were loaded with water, Egyptian authorities said.

However, none of the trucks were carrying fuel, with the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) stating that permission was not granted for the same. "Fuel will not enter Gaza," IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a press briefing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wael Abu Mohsen, the Head of Communications for the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, marked his disappointment over fuel not being supplied to the region from Egypt.

"Despite supplies running dangerously low at hospitals and schools in Gaza, fuel was not delivered," Mohsen told Saudi state media Al Hadath TV, as reported by CNN. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel had last week directed the civilians in Gaza to move to the region's south, as it plans for a ground offensive in the northern portion to “wipe out Hamas".

Notably, the Gaza Strip, described as the world's largest “open air prison", has a population of 2.2 million. According to the United Nations, the region is one of the world's most densely populated.

As per the figures shared by Gaza Health Ministry, the casualties in the bombings carried out by Israel over the last two weeks – which the IDF claims to be directed at military targets – has claimed the lives of over 4,385 persons, including 1,756 children and 967 women. The Hamas attack on Israel had led to the death of over 1,400 persons, including soldiers and civilians, according to the Israeli government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

