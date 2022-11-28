Supply chain woes a hurdle for Hycross: Toyota’s Yoshimura

That was the case with the diesel Innova. People thought we discontinued, but we never announced any such thing. It is because the booking was huge and the salespersons on the field could not tell the customer the approximate date. So, we said let’s stop the order taking for a while and once things get better, meaning that supply condition gets sorted out, then maybe let’s restart booking. So, I think, you’re correct that we may have to face a stoppage of order taking for some time. I can already predict that huge orders will come in. The first three months would be the most difficult time for us as well as our customers.