Supply chains become new battleground in the global trade war

Under the Biden administration, the U.S., which for years made abundant use of its dominant position in global finance to impose sanctions on countries including Iran and Russia, wielded one of the most powerful economic tools America possesses: its tech prowess. Washington tightened controls on exports of high-end semiconductors to China, and persuaded allies including Japan and the Netherlands to limit supplies to China of lithography machines and other essential chipmaking tools. The goal was to thwart China’s ambition to supplant the U.S. as the world’s foremost technological power.