Several US lawmakers and governors have urged the Biden administration to supply more Covid vaccines to India. They have said that India is in crisis and the US has a responsibility to help its close allies fight the deadly pandemic.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said said that "the crisis in India is devastating and demands more action from (US President Joe) Biden". He said more Covid "vaccines and medical supplies are needed to help one of our most important global allies fight this virus". In a tweet, Abbott urged US citizens to join him in praying for India.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz too made similar demand and said: "India is a critical friend of the US. Biden's vaccine sharing programme is flawed: We should prioritise our allies such as India, and make sure it receives the COVID-19 vaccines they desperately need."

Senator Roger Wicker from the Senate Armed Services Committee said that it was important for the US to continue helping other nations beat the coronavirus. He suggested that the US had excess vaccines and that should be sent to India. "Sending excess vaccines to close allies like India doesn't just make sense, it is the right thing to do," the senator said.

Congressman Michael McCaul, however, said that critically needed vaccines would be sent to India to continue to support a longstanding partner and ally.

"Glad to see critically needed vaccines and other therapeutics will be sent to India to continue to support a longstanding partner and ally," tweeted McCaul, a ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs.

Congressman Adam Smith said that the "Covid crisis in India and other countries has been devastating, and more vaccines and medical supplies are still needed". "To defeat COVID-19, we must fight it both at home and around the world," Smith added.

Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna said to help India deal with shortage, the US needs to send those vaccines that it will never use, just like India helped America in its time of need. Khanna is also a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

Congressman August Pfluger said the pandemic situation in India is "heartbreaking" and the US has a responsibility to help its ally. "We should immediately send additional vaccines and critical medical supplies," he said.

As a member of the India Caucus, Congressman Darren Soto thanked President Biden for announcing 25 million in vaccines to hard hit places like India.

Congressman John Curtis said that while 63 per cent of adult Americans have received at least one shot, many of the US' friends have no access to vaccine.

"It's important we share with countries like India — a return to normalcy and an eventual end to this brutal pandemic will require some global cooperation," Curtis, who is a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, was quoted as saying by PTI.

Congressman Troy Nehls urged President Biden to immediately send surplus vaccines to India. He is a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Making almost similar point, Congressman French Hill said that in this global health crisis, it is important that the US targets excess Covid vaccines to those around the world that need it most. "The situation in India, one of our closest allies, is dire. I encourage the Biden administration to support India with vaccines in their time of need," Hill said. He is a member of the House Financial Services Committee.

Congressman Tim Burchett said that the US needs to make sure that India gets the vaccines. He said the response to the tragedy of the pandemic must be global. "We must work to close the gaps in our global alert system and work with our allies to make sure this never happens again," tweeted Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick.

(With inputs from PTI)

